“It’s unreal honestly; they say it flies by and it really does,” Rivercrest senior Bradyn English said with a smile after the last home game of his high school career, a 59-32 drubbing over Maud.
“I remember when I was a freshman out here playing and I thought, ‘Man, I’ve got forever ahead of me and I’m going to play with these guys forever.’ Now that it’s here, my last game on our court, and it’s overwhelming. We’re all just hanging out here on the court and nobody wants to get undressed.”
Rivercrest head coach Quincy English and his six seniors were emotional after the game as they posed for pictures and took some trips down memory lane.
Rivercrest came out hot and wasted no time running up the score. A trio of 3-pointers got things kicked off. Bradyn English knocked down the first one before his brother Kamryn English swished in the second.
Zachariah Lane netted one from the top of the key and Damian Davidson hit a jump shot on the baseline. Darrion Ricks scored under the goal and added several defensive rebounds to help put his Rebels out front for the quarter, 17-8.
Although the Rebels didn’t have their best shooting performance, they were able to force turnovers and rely on fast breaks to keep the scoreboard turning. Maud big man Briley Barron proved to be a difference-maker in the lane, forcing the Rebels to change shots and shoot from the outside. However, deflections and steals by Davidson, Kirk Killian and Lane led to scores by several players.
Bradyn English put together one of his best quarters as he hit a 3-pointer from the corner and made a bucket from the elbow. He followed that up with some free throws after being fouled on a layup. Kamryn English deposited a couple of 3s from each side and Ricks scored four points down low.
The third quarter found a couple of the Rebels in foul trouble and good help came from the reserves. Eli Bivins had an offensive rebound and putback, and promptly followed that up with a fast break layup. Killian scored from the post position and Kamryn English popped another 3-pointer. Good defense by John Grider led to several steals and fast breaks.
By the fourth quarter, the Rebels had a commanding lead and were able to coast to a victory. Ricks scored a 3-pointer, Lane went three of four at the charity stripe and Davidson had a huge block. Grider snatched several good rebounds with authority and Killian ended the night with a couple free throws.
Bradyn English finished with 13 points and four assists. Kamryn English tallied 12 points and four assists. Lane and Ricks contributed 11 points each and combined for 12 rebounds.
Emotions were high as the final buzzer marked the end of an era for the Rebel seniors. Bradyn English, a four year varsity starter, talked about playing for his dad.
“He’s my rock,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He’s done everything for me and taught me to love this game of basketball. I really appreciate it and love him so much.”
Rivercrest, now 18-1, will travel to face the sixth-ranked McLeod Longhorns Friday to a sold-out crowd and the district championship on the line.
