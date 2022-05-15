Athletes from throughout the Red River Valley made their way to Austin this weekend to take part in the state track meets, and each impressed with strong showings.
Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee was the only local athlete to make it to the winner’s podium, and he did it in two events. He started his state competition by finishing third in the high jump, and then followed it up with a second-place showing in the long jump.
He did high jump, left the podium and walked straight to the long jump,” Paris track coach Michael Johnson said. “I can’t say enough good things about this kid because he’s probably a better human being than athlete. That’s saying a lot.”
Lee was joined at the state competition by teammate Tomas Farr, who finished seventh in the pole vault as just a sophomore.
“At the start of the year, nobody knew who Tomas was,” pole vault coach Greg Hinkle said. “Now the whole state knows him.”
Hinkle said it’s impressive for someone to have such a strong showing at the regional and state levels as just a sophomore, adding that it sets a high expectation for Farr in the years to come.
“He’s a competitor, and so he’s going to be shooting for a state title next year,” Hinkle said. “That’s the goal for Tomas.”
And also from Paris was the 4x100 meter girls relay team, which finished sixth.
“I am very proud of the girls,” coach Melissa Henderson said. “We finished sixth with our best time of 48.19. We will definitely be going back next year.”
From Honey Grove, senior Jarvis Hill competed in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. He ended up finishing seventh in the 110 meter race, and fifth in the 300 meter race.
“He got clipped on the second hurdle during the 110, which was unfortunate,” Honey Grove coach Colten Lennon said. “He did a good job recovering, though. He finished that race strong, and then went and set his personal best in the 300.”
Lennon said Hill set a precedent for younger Honey Grove Warriors with his work ethic and strong performance over the years.
Cooper Dogette Caylee Conley took part in the state meet, competing in the 200 meter dash. She finished sixth in the state, posting her best time of the year.
“I’m very proud of her,” track coach Erik McNairy said. “She had a tough heat, but she battled and competed hard.”
It was Conley’s second trip to the state meet, and McNairy said the rising senior will be hungry to make her way onto the podium.
“It’s very doable for her,” he said.
And at Prairiland, junior Jameson Flatt finished seventh in the 800 meter run.
“He ran a good race overall,” Prairiland coach Tom Manginell said. “I know him, and I know he’s already thinking about next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.