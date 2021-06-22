The weekend of July 16, hundreds of cyclists will descend upon Lamar County for the annual Tour de Paris. But it isn’t the only cycling event happening that weekend.
The Paris Pump Track will host the inaugural Casey Strong Pump Track Race for Kids July 16, open to children ages 15 and under.
To register online, visit tinyurl.com/yjn2yct3.
Registration costs $10.
The race will kick off at 4:30 p.m., with practice beginning at 3.
The next day, the 37th annual Tour de Paris will kick off, an event that ranges from 14 miles to 80 miles, depending on the cyclist.
Registration is also open for that race, and people can register at tinyurl.com/4vupuyna.
