In game one of the regional semifinals, the Rivercrest Rebels traveled to Tyler on Wednesday to face the Centerville Tigers. However, the three-game series didn’t start the way the Rebels would have liked, dropping it 5-2.
The Rebels were the visiting team in the contest and tried to get a two-out rally going in the first inning when Connor Young reached base on an error followed by a walk. However, the Rebel’s base runners were stranded after the Tigers pitcher recorded his second strikeout of the inning.
The Tigers struck early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The second inning was a scoreless frame as the Rebels were retired in order, and Young got out of a jam when a ground ball was hit to Ethan Taylor at first base.
Rivercrest was finally able to get their first hit of the game in the fourth inning when Taylor put a ground ball in between the pitcher and first baseman, which made for an awkward play. However, the hit evolved into nothing as the Tigers turned a double play on the next play.
Young got the Rebels their second hit when he placed a ground ball to the right side of the field for a one-out single in the sixth. Centerville’s pitcher hit Kirk Killian with a fastball to put two runners on, and then a single by Taylor scored the Rebel’s first run of the game. However, that wasn’t the Rebel’s only run as they scored one more when Dylan Earley hit a double that bounced off the third-base bag to cut the lead to three, but that was all the Rebels were able to score in the sixth.
Centerville tried to add some insurance runs in the frame after a couple of singles, but three strikeouts from Duffer ended the inning, sending the Rebels to the plate with their last three outs trailing 5-2.
Zane Dees reached base on a one-out single to put a runner on in the seventh, and a hit batter would bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. However, the Tigers clinched game one when a flyball was hit to the right fielder giving Centerville a 5-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.
“We’ve been in this situation multiple times this year, and you know, kind of do or die thing, and we’ll find how much we’re gonna play tomorrow,” Laytner Kennedy said about his team losing game one in the series.
