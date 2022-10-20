Brody Mahan’s Friday night defensive performance earned him top honors. In his Friday night game, he had 8 tackles, with 4 of them solo, as well as a sack and a forced fumble in the win against Boles to remain perfect in district.
Athlete of The Week: Brody Mahan, sophomore, Honey Grove
