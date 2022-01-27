Tuesday’s showdown between the North Lamar Panthers and the Liberty-Eylau Leopards was a game of runs. In the end, it was the Panthers who made the final push, and walked off the floor victorious following a stunning buzzer beater by senior Mason Cole to win the game.
In the closing seconds of the game, and with North Lamar trailing by a pair, Panther Jaxon Spangler drove into the lane and pulled up for a jumper at the free throw line. The shot didn’t fall, but he was sent to the charity stripe by the Leopards. He nailed the first free throw, but missed the second.
Thankfully for the Panthers, Blake Hildreth came up with a huge offensive rebound, tipping the ball into the waiting hands of Cole who finished the game with the huge shot.
“Our guys played their tails off, and I’m so proud of them,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “They deserved this win.”
The pattern throughout the game was that a team would go on a run, and the other team would quickly answer with one of their own. The Panthers fell behind by 15 points early, but by halftime they’d cut the deficit down to just two.
Every time the Leopards went up by a handful of possessions, the Panthers would make quick work of getting back to within striking distance, and playing a big part in that resilient effort were Spangler and Case Fendley.and Spangler. Spangler finished the game with 15 points, including a quartet of 3-pointers in the second half. And Fendley was right on his heels in the scoring column, finishing the game with 14 points and four 3-pointers of his own.
“Our shooters were huge,” Allen said. “They were knocking down their shots and their teammates did a good job finding them.”
Despite the back-and-forth nature of the game, the Panthers didn’t take their first lead until the buzzer-beating shot by Cole.
“We only had the lead for one second, but it was the one second that mattered most,” Allen said with a laugh. “This win was huge for us. We’re right there in the playoff hunt.”
In addition to Spangler and Fendley’s scoring, Cole and Andon Rangel each fjnished with eight points. Tanner Dias, a recent call-up from the JV team, finished with five points, including a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Blake Hildreth and Jack Johnson each finished with four points, Joe Lane had three and Dawson McDowell added one.
