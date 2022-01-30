The Cooper Dogettes started Friday’s game against Cumby on a roll, and then weathered the Lady Trojans’ comeback attempt to ultimately win 49-35 and move to 7-0 in district play.
“We started the game and jumped out on them pretty quick,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “It didn’t take too long for us to go up by 11, and then by the end of the first quarter we’d gone up by 14.”
The Dogettes carried that 14-point lead in halftime, but the Lady Trojans entered the second half with a vengeance.
“They came out and before too long, they’d cut it all the way down to just five points,” Hollenshead said.
Rather than get rattled by seeing their lead evaporate, Cooper responded by reclaiming control of the game, ultimately pushing the lead back to double digits by the end of the third quarter.
“I think that says a lot about their mental toughness,” Hollenshead said. “A lot of teams wouldn’t be able to recover after giving up a big lead like that, but we stayed strong and settled down and finished the game off really well.”
Madison Murray had the hot hand for the Dogettes throughout the game, draining a trio of big 3-pointers and also scoring a pivotal fourth-quarter basket that helped seal the victory. Presley Limbaugh had some big baskets for the team as well, ultimately finishing with 11 points as well.
“Her shot was finally falling, which was great to see,” Hollenshead said. “(Senior guard Kenzlee Randle) was also nailing her jumpshots, and when we can get shooting from a lot of different girls like that, we can be an extremely tough team to beat.”
Chani Sonntag added nine points, Randle scored six, Bayleigh George had five points, Caylee Conley scored four, Heidi Wood had two and Faith McGuire finished with one.
With the win, the Dogettes continue their undefeated run through district play, and move ever closer to securing the district title, something they narrowly missed out on the season prior.
“We’ve got a big-time game next week against Boles next week, and that’ll really be the game that could clinch it for us,” Hollenshead said. “If we win that game, no one could mathematically catch us. But they’re a really good team, so we’ve got to stay forcused and go into that game and execute.”
