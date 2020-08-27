It wasn’t always pretty for the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team on Tuesday, but in the end the team came out on top against the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas, winning in four sets, winning 25-15, 24-26, 25-13, 26-24.
Chisum jumped out to a sizable lead early, and then used strong defensive play to make it difficult for Pewitt to mount any sort of run of their own.
“We started out with a lot of momentum and energy, because this was our first home game and they really got a lift playing in front of their own student body for the first time,” head coach Laura Nickerson said.
The Lady Mustangs let their foot off the gas in the second set, however, and uncharacteristic miscues ultimately allowed Pewitt to narrowly take the set.
Despite Chisum’s misplays, which included service errors and shots sailing long or into the net, the team still kept it extremely close throughout the set.
“In the second game, we kind of went dead,” Nickerson said. “It’s not that Pewitt was earning their points, it’s that we were giving away points for free. Our passes were off-key, and that threw our whole offense out of kilter.
“We were off a little bit, but it’s to be expected with a young team this early in the season. Our hitters were leaving too soon, so we need to get our timing down.”
Despite the somewhat sloppy play in the second set, Nickerson said she was proud of the team for the way the players stayed focused and never got discouraged.
“They’re young, and they were able to stay focused and not get discouraged,” Nickerson said. “They know that they need to just calm down, not panic, and focus on the next point.”
Chisum rebounded in a big way in the third set, beating Pewitt by even more than they did in the first set. While poor passing was their undoing in the prior set, their excellent digs were one of their strongest assets in the third set.
“We know how important that aspect is,” Emmy Williams said after the game. “We really emphasize that and work on it
in practice”
“Communication was one of the big keys to victory,” Kaci Williams added. “Just being able to know your teammates on the floor and work together with them.”
Chisum’s play was punctuated by great effort in the third set, with numerous occasions of players diving to the hardwood to save points.
The fourth set, much like the second, was a tightly contested affair, and the Lady Mustangs ended up winning by the same margin the Lady Brahmas took the second.
Pewitt opened the set strong, building a quick 4-point advantage. Chisum responded in kind, though, thanks in part to a strong service game from Carly Bell and Kennedi Pevey.
“We do practice a lot of serving, and we’ve got to learn to play under pressure and make sure you get it in,” Emmy Williams said.
Emmy Williams led the team in kills with 12, while adding a block and four aces. Chloe Prestridge had 10 kills, 12 block and three aces. Peyton Holland had seven kills, two aces and 15 digs. Emma Garner finished with four kills and an ace, and Zoe England contributed four kills as well. Kelsea Ball had a team-high 19 assists to go along with two kills, five aces and six digs. And Bell had 14 assists, two kills, seven aces and nine digs.
Chisum will next be in action on Friday against Leonard
