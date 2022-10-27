The Texas A&M Aggies have left fans disappointed and dejected following a brutal loss at South Carolina last weekend in which the team fell behind 17-0 before most faithful had chewed their first slice of lean brisket.
Now, A&M and Coach Jimbo Fisher have more problems: three offensive lineman knocked out for the rest of the season with injuries, and a raft of players suspended for unknown reasons.
With a 3-4 record and tough games still on the schedule, the fans of the Maroon and White may miss bowl season.
The rest of the season starts with a home donnybrook against Ole Miss on Saturday, followed by home games versus Florida and resurgent LSU.
A road game at Auburn could be a ‘W,’ as is a scrimmage against Massachusetts.
At best, a 6-6 finish is the most probable scenario.
This recent three-game losing streak, as well as a loss to upstart Appalachian State, has caused extreme angst in College State and Bryan. The struggles make that close defeat at the Crimson Tide seem like years ago, not weeks.
Ole Miss comes to town with a bruised ego and battered psyche after completely falling apart at the LSU Tigers last week, blowing a half-time lead and getting their doors blown off as the game wound down.
I guarantee Ole Miss wins this game running away. Injuries, poor quarterback play, and a morale problem stemming from the suspension of numerous players will manifest into a stunningly bad day for Aggies fans.
My Pick: Ole Miss 48, Aggies 20.
TCU magic continues
Texas Christian University’s run to a 7-0 record and most likely spot in the Big12 title game is one of the better stories of the 2022 season.
The Horned Frogs have been in the national conversation since the college football playoff system replaced the old BCS championship format, with ex-coach Gary Patterson’s formula for success leading to a new attitude on campus.
That was all gone the past few seasons, though, as is Patterson.
Now, first-year head coach Sonny Dykes has reignited the talent and passion for the purple and black. Stellar play from QB Max Duggan —who somehow escaped being recruited by Iowa and Iowa State — and speedy wide receivers has produced a 7-0 season.
Look for a big scoring output from TCU as the Frogs keep hopping toward the conference title game.
My Pick: TCU 53, WVU 27.
Other big games on tap
After an epic beatdown of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State now faces its most difficult test of the season: a road game at Penn State.
Happy Valley has been an unhappy place for visiting teams for decades, and while PSU is not the power it once was, trust me when I say the program is still one of the best in the nation.
After a dismal 2021 when the team under-performed, Penn State has rebounded in 2022 with a veteran, sixth-year signal caller in Sean Clifford and a stable of freshmen running backs. But, the defense is the problem, as Michigan proved two weeks ago in plowing for more than 400 yards rushing.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are rolling on offense.
In addition to topping 50 points in multiple games, the Ohio State offenses is a perfect 100 percent on scoring when it gets into the red zone — the only team with such success this season.
I expect a tough first quarter, but then a tsunami of scoring by the Scarlet and Gray.
My Pick: Ohio State 51, Penn State 21.
The battle for second place in the Big12 unfolds in the afternoon, with Oklahoma State traveling to Kansas State.
For me, this is a simple situation: if former Cornhusker Adrian Martinez does not play versus the Pokes, the Wildcats lose. I suspect Martinez may suit up, but if so, will be less than 100 percent.
My Pick: Cowboys 38, KSU 28.
Speaking of Nebraska, the Cornhuskers get a chance after a second bye week of the season to stop the rolling train called Illinois.
Yes, the Illini are cruising with the best statistical defense in the nation and one of the top rushing offenses, too. I call that, Bielema Ball.
Nebraska will hang tough til the end in what should be a bruising, defensive showdown.
My Pick: Illinois 23, Nebraska 19.
Kentucky visits Tennessee in what should be a fascinating matchup of two rising programs.
The Vols have a lot of winning tradition over the past 30 years, but Kentucky is finding new success under Mark Stoops leadership.
My guess is both Hendon Hooker and Will Levis will give NFL scouts a show that will only improve their respective draft stock.
In the end, it’ll be grit and some luck that allows one team to sneak away with a hard-fought win.
My Pick: Kentucky 31, Tennessee 30.
- Jeff Forward is the managing editor of The Paris News, with no cable TV, he’s finally figured out how to stream Sling with his cell phone.
