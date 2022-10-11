On Saturday night, the Paris Optimist Foundation put on their annual event, drawing attention and funding to the local baseball leagues in town.
The Paris Optimists, headed by Sabra Vaughn, held its event at the Love Civic Center in which coaches, players, and parents could get together and honor the local children’s teams and raise money to fund these teams.
“We sponsor all the way from instructional league, which is T-ball, all the way up to the 13-14U programs here in town. Every year we try to put on this event so we can find extra funding for the DYB (Dixie Youth Baseball) league,” Vaughn explained before the event began.
The night was full of activities for the children, plenty of food for everyone and live music put on by a local group that volunteered for the night’s event.
Darren Franklin did the DJ and brought some of his The band was lively and the kids were loving the food and music. organizers said.
“We like to make sure the kids have lots of fun, we set up a photo area and like to keep them engaged with the slideshow we have set up with photos from last season,” Vaughn said.
When the auction came to a start, the foundation raised over $28,000, auctioning off things such as Load Trail trailer, ribeye steak packages, which brought in 13 sponsors and an autographed baseball from the 7U World Series winning team.
Every year at the event, one of the biggest earners is the signed baseball, which includes the signatures from all the players on the team and the coaches.
The signed baseball is a symbol of unity and community, showing the support brought in by so many people and organizations.
“It’s a goal to bring in at least $25,000 off the auction, and anything past that is just amazing. The Load Trail trailer and ribeye packages are always big earners, so doing the numbers we did this year was just great. We are so thankful for everyone that bought and participated tonight,” Vaughn said.
Earlier in the year, the Scholl family lost Bill Scholl, and they were always big supporters and sponsors to the financial aid program set up for players and parents in need of financial assistance, organizers said. At the event, the Paris Optimist Foundation designated the fund the family had set up to memorialize Bill Scholl, naming the fund the Bill Scholl Player Assistance Fund, which came as a surprise to the family.
“We always want every kid that wants to play baseball have the chance to play, and the Scholl family has always been helpful to that mission, so we raise financial aid for parents that need help letting their kid play. We decided to honor the Scholl family,” Vaughn said.
Some of the sponsors for the night included Paris Dairy Queen, First Federal Community Bank, and Paris Chevrolet/Buick/GMC, which was the company honored as the Friend of Players sponsor for their extensive support for the program.
Overall, the night was more than successful and all of the players and parents involved had a blast at the bash, according to organizers.
Vaughn would like to thank everyone involved in the youth baseball world in Paris, and all of the parents, coaches, and businesses that continue to pour in support for the Paris Optimist Club and Foundation.
