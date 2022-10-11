evening optimists team.JPG

On Saturday night, the Paris Optimist Foundation put on their annual event, drawing attention and funding to the local baseball leagues in town.

The Paris Optimists, headed by Sabra Vaughn, held its event at the Love Civic Center in which coaches, players, and parents could get together and honor the local children’s teams and raise money to fund these teams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.