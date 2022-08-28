When the schedule was released, you didn’t have to look far before you saw a challenge for the Chisum Mustangs. Their opening week matchup paired the Mustangs up against the eight-time state champion Mart Panthers at Mustang Field in Paris. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to establish themselves either, as they won 54–0.
Chisum got the ball to start the game. After a couple of first downs, the Mustangs turned the ball over to Mart. It didn’t take them long to capitalize, either. With just under nine minutes showing on the game clock, quarterback Jonah Ross scampered 46 yards for a touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, Mart had scored again. This time making it was a 40 yard pass from Ross to his wide receiver.
On the night, Ross factored in five touchdowns, with two rushing and three passing. Chisum tried to match the physicality of the Panthers and had some success. The speed for Mart was a little too much throughout the night. The Mustangs were able to stop Mart on three drive. All of which came in the second half. The opening drive for the Panthers resulted in the first punt of the night.
Later in the half, Chisum got their only turnover of the game. As Ross dropped back to pass, he rolled to his left. His pass went straight into the arms of defensive lineman Cord Crawford. Crawford caught the ball and ran it back ten yards for the Mustangs. However, as he was tackled, the ball hit the turf and Mart fell on it.
Chisum will be on the road for the next two weeks before returning home to face Rivercrest on Sept. 16.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
