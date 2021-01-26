It was a good weekend for the Paris High School powerlifting team, as the Wildcats and Ladycats shone at an area competition, as the boys came away in first place, while the Ladycats grabbed the second place trophy at the event.
Competing at the 148-pound weight class, GiTaeus Young took first place, lifting a total of 1,030 pounds across the squat, benchpress and deadlift. Finishing right behind him in second place was Jonathan Jones, who lifted a total of 990 pounds.
Also finishing first for the Wildcats was Corbin Martin in the 165 pound weight class, lifting 1,085 total pounds. Kadyn McDonald also finished strong, placing third in the weight class, lifting 985 total pounds.
The Wildcats only had one competitor, Reggie Ellis, compete in the 181 weight class. He finished strong, though, reaching the top of the podium with a total weight lifted of 1,005 pounds.
In both the 198- and 220-pound weight classes, Paris took the top two spots. In the former, Keshawn Wallace and Patrick Roland placed first and second with weights of 1,345 and 1,135 lifted. In the latter weight class, Jailen Franklin lifted 1,255 total pounds and Chandler Sikes lifted 1,245 pounds.
And at the 275-pound weight class, Salvador Gomez placed third, lifting a total of 720 pounds,
Despite the strong placements, coach Matt Green said the team can be even better.
“A couple of our returning regional qualifiers were out for this meet, and we also had a couple not finish the meet because of disqualification from technical mistakes like dropping the bar on deadlift.” Green said. “The meets this year are smaller, but run a lot faster. It gets chaotic when multiple kids are lifting at the same time, or one after another on multiple platforms.”
The Ladycats also had a slew of players finish the competition strong.
Among them was Diana Alvarez in the 97-pound weight class. She finished with a total weight lifted of 425 pounds. Also finishing second was Diana Farfan in the 105 pound weight class, lifting 480 total pounds.
In the 114-pound weight class, Erika Holt also earned the silver, lfting 465 pounds.
TK Marshall and Baleigh Cashion placed third and sixth in the 123-pound weight class, lifting 610 pounds and 550 pounds, respectively.
Enchantra Roberson placed first in the 132-pound weight class, lifting 735 pounds. Kiera Martin finished fifth, lifting 520 pounds.
Two Ladycats placed in the 148-pound weight class: Alajdren Gill, who placed first lifting a total of 695 pounds; and Mackenzie Martin, who placed fifth after lifting 535 pounds.
Jaidah Franklin placed first in the 181-pound weight class and Tymia Browner placed first in the 259 pound weight class, lifting 790 and 645 pounds respectively.
“Five of the 12 girls were freshmen who have never competed before,” Green said of the performance by the Ladycats. “Technical mistakes were made, but they all came away with more confidence from lifting weight they didn’t believe they could.”
Results for other area schools were not available by press time.
