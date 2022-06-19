For the past several years, the Chisum Lady Mustangs have been a softball team on the precipice, finishing just one spot outside the postseason in each of the last four years. This year, they not only got over that hurdle — they absolutely soared over it, beating some personal demons along the way. And leading the team in the historic season was head coach Denise Holland.
Holland didn’t just pilot the Lady Mustangs to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, she developed the team into one of the very best squads in the Red River Valley this past year, and for her efforts, she has been named the 2022 All-RRV Coach of the year.
Holland said she’s been around softball and baseball nearly her whole life, as she started playing baseball as a young child before eventually making the switch to softball. The sport quickly became more than just a hobby, as she excelled on the team and went on to play collegiately for Paris Junior College after high school.
Still not ready to say goodbye to the game she loved after finishing college, Holland made the jump to coaching after finishing her playing career, and found that she was as gifted at leading things from the dugout as she was at playing on the field.
After graduating, she entered the workforce and began working at Campbell’s Soup, but also started coaching a 14U travel team comprised of local girls.
“That was my introduction into travel ball, and a lot of them were girls who went to Chisum, even though I obviously wasn’t their coach here at that point,” she said. “The first group was called Turbo Blue and the second group was called Stealth.”
Holland briefly stepped away from coaching when her daughter was born, but as her first-born grew older and came of softball-playing age herself, she returned to the game she loved.
That was to coach the team Tenacity, a group of young girls who would go on to become some of the very best high school softballers in the area for teams like Chisum, Prairiland, North Lamar, Rivercrest and more.
“I look at them now, and I’m certainly proud of each and every one of them for the wonderful players and young women they’ve grown into,” Holland said with a smile. “But I can’t take any credit for that. They’re where they are today because they’ve put in the time and effort themselves, and I just think it’s awesome to see them all doing so well.”
Holland said the team’s roots were in the City of Paris’ youth league, as the city league didn’t create an all-star team to send down to compete against other teams from throughout the state. In response, Holland, along with some of the other area parents and coaches, created a team called Lady ’Stangs to go compete in Longview against teams from across the state.
Eventually, Holland realized she wanted to pursue a career in the classroom, so she got her teaching certification and the rest, as they say, was history.
When Holland took the reins of the program, the team was in a state of flux, not having much stability when it came to coaches, with several head coaches in a short amount of time. For the new coach of the Lady Mustangs, introducing a sense of stability was of the utmost importance.
“In those early years, our victories were in the little things,” she said. “We viewed making a good defensive play, or laying down a good bunt, as our victories, and we built from there.”
For Holland, coaching is all about making the routine plays become, well, routine.
“Big, flashy plays — I call them ESPN moments — are fun, but my philosophy is that there isn’t much value in practicing for them,” Holland said. “My goal is to make the simple stuff automatic, so that if there’s a play we should be making every time — like a grounder hit to second and then a throw to first base — we actually are making it every time.
“If we make the routine stuff routine, those ESPN moments will come and we can celebrate them when they do.”
With Holland’s fundamentals-based approach to coaching, she soon had the Lady Mustangs knocking on the door. And that’s where they stayed for a few years, just outside of the playoffs when things were said and done, until this year.
Right away, the team showed signs that 2022 had the potential to be a special year. They opened the season with a win against Bells, a team with a very proud softball tradition. Then, they traveled to McKinney for a preseason tournament against some teams several times larger than Chisum, and they proved they were capable of holding their own against anyone, beating 5A McKinney North and leading for much of the game against Mt. Vernon, one of the very best 3A teams in the state.
Returning from McKinney with a newfound confidence, the Lady Mustangs then picked up another signature win in the preseason against 4A North Lamar, and showed just how explosive and dynamic their offense could be by scoring 14 runs against 4A Pittsburg.
“I’ve always said that to be a good team, you’ve got to play good teams,” Holland said. “This year we didn’t only play good teams but we beat a bunch of them, too.”
Holland said she loved watching her team’s confidence surge with each big win, and by the time district play rolled around, the Lady Mustangs were riding high.
“They were ready for the challenge in those big preseason games, but they were fighting nerves the whole time,” Holland recalled. “They’d get a big hit or make a nice play, and they couldn’t believe they’d just done that against the caliber of teams we were playing. They’d come back into the dugout and they’d still be shaking.”
They took that momentum into district, starting off with five straight wins in district play.
For Holland, no win was bigger than the team’s fourth in the district schedule, which came in a 5-2 decision over the defending state champion Rains Lady Wildcats.
“Before the game, the message I gave to our girls was basically, ‘Why not us?’” Holland said. “Rains is a program whose reputation precedes them, and I feel like sometimes the girls at Chisum feel like they don’t deserve to be better than they are. There’s been almost a stigma around girls athletics here, and I feel like it’s something that myself, as well as (girls basketball coach Will Smith and volleyball coach Laura Nickerson) are all working to rectify.
“‘Who said that Chisum can’t be good at something, or can’t be better than somebody else? Who said that we can’t beat somebody just because they’re Rains?’ So that was my message to them before the Rains game,”
The result of her inspiring and impassioned pep talk is, simply put, one of the most important wins in program history.
Whereas recent seasons had seen the Lady Mustangs miss the playoffs by a hair, there was little drama about whether they’d make the postseason this year, clinching a spot with several weeks to spare.
Unfortunately, the team’s trip to the postseason didn’t extend past the opening round, as they lost a pair of extremely hard-fought games to the Whitewright Lady Tigers.
But all in all, this year was nothing short of historic for the Lady Mustang softball program. They showed that they’re a team that has the talent and knowledge of the game to hang tough with just about any squad in the state.
And with Holland at the helm, that shouldn’t be expected to change any time soon.
