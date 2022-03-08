The Rivercrest Lady Rebels started strong in their Saturday game against Anna, but faltered late, ultimately losing 11-7.
Rivercrest enjoyed a big second inning, scoring seven runs in the frame with RBIs from Macy Childres, Addison Martin, Logan Huddleston, Abby Ross and Maggie Jean, who drove in two.
