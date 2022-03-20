North Lamar’s Jacob Lane and Tripp Thoms are among the Red River Valley’s top baseball players. Now, the duo will continue their athletic careers past high school, as each recently signed letters of intent to play collegiately.
Thoms will join the Austin College baseball team in Sherman, while Lane has committed to play for the TCS Post Grad Academy in Melissa.
Both began playing the sport at a young age, and they each took an immediate interest in it.
“As far back as I can remember, some of my earliest memories are of me playing wiffle ball in the backyard with my day,” Thoms said. “It all kind of grew from there.”
Thoms said he knew almost as soon as he started playing baseball that he never wanted to stop, and playing at the highest level possible has always been his goal.
“It’s been my dream for so long,” he said. “Signing with Austin College was honestly pretty surreal because it’s something I’ve worked towards for so long.”
For Lane, the decision to pursue college baseball came later, as he said he wasn’t sure until high school it was something he wanted to pursue.
“I think it was when I got into the environment of the varsity team here at North Lamar and saw what a competitive atmosphere felt like and how fun it is,” Lane said. “There’s nothing like it, and so I wanted to keep competing in that sort of environment and in an even more competitive one.”
When looking back on his time as a Panther, Thoms pointed to a game last year against district foe Pleasant Grove as one of his best performances, as he belted a homerun and a double against the eventual state champions.
For Lane, a performance that sticks out in his memory came from this year’s preseason.
“In one of the tournaments we went to this year, we were playing against a really big-time 5A school, and I remember I had two or three hits with some RBIs and also made some nice plays in the field,” Lane said. “I feel like that’s the best I’ve played.”
Both Thoms and Lane have impressive bats, but what North Lamar coach Bric Steed said impresses him most about the pair is their defensive capabilities in the infield, as Lane holds down first base and Thoms is a stellar shortstop.
“These guys have some of the best gloves you’ll find at this level,” he said.
The pair each eagerly await the challenge of tougher competition, but as they go, they credited North Lamar’s program for helping to shape them into the players they are now.
“I’ve learned a lot from Coach Steed,” Lane said. “I think the biggest thing is just to not get frustrated and how to stay focused.”
