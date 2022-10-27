Paris Cross Country team coach Erika Stanley lauded her team as the season came to a close last week.
“We had a great season this year in cross country. We brought home multiple meet Champion trophies and we also swept a meet winning all four divisions in Blue Ridge Texas a few weeks ago. We have an excellent group of kids and two great Senior Leaders in Noah Allen and Diana Farfan.”
Stanley said the 2022 squad was a “young team,” and she is, “excited to continue to build a strong program” next year.
"Pablo Melguizo, Shamiya Holt, Olivia Gonzalez, Diego Gallegos, Augie Mott, Lorena Alvarez, Anna Blassingame, Kelton Varner, and Caleb Allen will all be top runners to watch do great things next season," she added.
Gonzalez headed to state meet
Stanley also reported news from the recently hosted Regional Meet, where freshman Olivia Gonzalez qualified for the state meet.
“Our Regional meet was a tough one today both teams did not score enough to move forward, however we did have an individual qualify for the State Meet,” Stanley said. “Gonzalez ran a 12:28 and will run Nov. 4th in Round Rock. Our team worked very hard and overall we had a great season.”
