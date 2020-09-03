The Prairiland Lady Patriots continued their strong start to the season on Tuesday, as a strong service game and some solid defense carried the team past Spring Hill in straight sets, as the team won 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
The first two sets of the contest each followed a similar pattern. In each, play was back-and-forth early on, the two teams veritably trading kills. Ultimately though, Prairiland found its stride mid-set, and closed them out on big runs.
In the first set, the Lady Patriots actually found themselves on the back foot early on, forced to play catch-up with the Spring Hill Lady Panthers. Staring down a slim 9-11 deficit, the Lady Pats kicked it in gear and went on a tear, only allowing five points for the rest of the set.
When the second set rolled around, it was Spring Hill that found itself working to pull within striking distance.
Prairiland was able to create some distance between itself and Spring Hill thanks in part to the offense of TJ Folse, who scored half of her team’s points in a 4-0 run that allowed the team to turn a 6-6 tie into a 10-6 lead.
“TJ was on point tonight, for sure,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said.
Then, to close out the set, it was Abi Farmer whose offense helped close things out, scoring four of the team’s final eight points.
“TJ and Abi both did a really good job today, as usual,” Vanderburg said. “They were really dependable for us on offense. … Abi’s really stepped up the last few games and really brought some energy that we need at times, so it’s really good to have her as an option to go.”
The third set was more tightly contested, and Prairiland was never able to have that run which inevitably came in the first two sets.
At one point, the Lady Patriots turned a 1-point deficit into a 4-point lead, going up 18-14, but they were unable to stretch that into anything more, as Spring Hill responded by tying it right back up at 18 apiece.
Though the set was a bit more hard fought, Prairiland managed to ultimately put both the set and the match away thanks to some powerful serving down the stretch that the Lady Panthers had a hard time contending with.
“We missed a few serves, but we got quite a few aces, and were able to generate a good deal of points from our service game,” Vanderburg said.
Folse led the team offensively with 11 kills to go along with two aces, as well as two blocks. Farmer had eight kills and two blocks.
Ali Sessums had six kills, three aces and a team-high 10 digs. Reese Parris had five kills, three blocks and two aces. Kyndal Yaross had nine digs and three aces. Chloe Raley led the team in assists, with 20, to go along with nine digs. And Hanna Cope contributed 11 assists.
The team will next take the court Friday at home against Lone Oak at 4:30 p.m.
