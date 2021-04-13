After competing in their district track meet last week, the Cooper Bulldogs earned the top spot at the event, comfortably taking home the title of district champions. However, they were far from the only team in the Red River Valley to have impressive showings over the week.
The Bulldogs finished the meet with 192 total points, easily beating out second-place finisher Alba-Golden, which finished with 150 points. The team had top-place finishings in several events, and high placements in several others.
Senior Bulldog Jayden Limbaugh placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.6 seconds, while teammate Tate Waller placed fifth, with a time of 12.37 seconds. In the 200 meter dash, Jaxson McGuire came out on top, boasting a time of 23.61 seconds. In the 400 meter dash, Chase Morales took home the top spot, Aiden Caprio finished right on his heels in third and Landon Houchins finished fourth.
The Bulldogs also took first in the 4x100 meter relay, the 4x200 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay — a clean sweep of the relays.
In the long jump, the Bulldogs claimed the top three spots, with Limbaugh, Markel Smith and Waller finishing first through third, respectively. McGuire placed first at the shot put and Morales placed first at the discus throw. Limbaugh also placed first in the triple jump, with Waller finishing sixth. And in the high jump, Morales finished first, Smith finished third and Seth Goodson took the fourth spot.
And while the Bulldogs were the only track team in the Red River Valley to take home a district crown, they were far from the only team that performed well.
The Cooper Dogettes placed fourth overall, though they still had their fair share of strong placings. Caylee Conley was the district champion in the 200 meter dash, and finished second in the 100 meter dash. Chani Sonntag was crowned district champion in the long jump. Faith McGuire finished fifth in the 400 meter dash and Meagan Langley finished fifth in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.
At Prairiland, the Patriots finished third, and had a slew of district champions in individual events. Grant Jordan finished first in the triple jump, Hunter Vaughn earned the top spot in the 110 meter hurdles and Jameson Flatt was crowned district champ in the 800 meter run.
Rylan Berry placed second in the triple jump, Gavin Watts placed fourth in the long jump, Caleb Anderson placed fourth in the 110 meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles and the mile relay team finished third.
On the girls’ side, Kirsten Bridges was the district champion in both the long jump and the triple jump. On top of that, Bridges was third in the pole vault and fifth in the 100 meter dash.
Hannah Murdock placed second in the discus, with teammate Chloe VanDeaver finishing just behind her, in third. Randee Maull placed third in the 800 meter run, Emi McFadden placed fourth in the pole vault and Emaly Sneed finished sixth in the 100 meter dash.
For Chisum, junior Lady Mustang Harmony Marsh was crowned district champion in the discus throw. Kylie Sides finished fourth in the 200 meter dash, Emma Garner placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, Brooklyn Atnip placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles and the team placed fifth in the 4x100 meter relay.
On the boys’ side, Chris Worthy finished first overall in the 400 meter dash, earning the title of district champ. Zaquavious Price finished third in the 100 meter dash, Kanon Tongson finished fifth in the 200 meter dash. Jamie Froese was second in the 300 meter hurdles, and the team was second in the 4x100 meter relay.
In District 15-4A, the Paris Wildcats finished third — just a single point behind second-place Liberty-Eylau — and the North Lamar Panthers finished sixth.
Wildcat Jalen Gray was crowned district champion in the 400 meter dash. Tyre Tucker placed second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200 meter dash, and Luke Hohenberger finished fourth in the 400 meter dash as well.
Adam Hartman finished second in the 3,200 meter run and Kobee Lewis placed third in the 800 meter run. Paris also finished third in the 4x100 meter relay.
And on the girls’ side, the North Lamar Pantherettes placed third and the Paris Ladycats finished fifth overall.
Pantherette Emerson Putman finished first in the 800 meter run and Emeri Watson placed fourth. Emma Fowler was second in the 1,600 meter run, with Kaidynse Steed placing sixth. Fowler was also third in the 3,200 meter run, and Jayci Coward placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, with Constance Jackson placing fifth.
The Ladycats were second in the 4x100 meter relay and third in the 4x200.
Ladycat Jasmine Franklin finished first in the 200 meter dash, Shamyia Holt placed second in the 400 meter dash and Baleigh Cashion placed third in the 100 meter dash. A’Sriana Johnson placed fourth in the high jump and Kashyra Gunn placed fifth in the 100 meter dash but will have a chance to run in the area meet, after the runner ahead of her withdrew.
Placings for Detroit, Rivercrest and Honey Grove were not available by press time.
