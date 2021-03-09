Everything was working for the Cooper Dogettes softball team Monday, as they easily ran past the Wolfe City Wolves with a 19-0 blowout victory.
Nearly every Dogette got in on the offensive action, and Kenzlee Randle led the way as she batted 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs and four runs of her own. Chesney Kinnamon and Paige Perez each added three RBIs apiece too.
The team did work on the basepaths, and finished with a plethora of steals too.
Randle and Chani Sonntag shared pitching duties, and the duo only allowed two hits across the three-inning game.
