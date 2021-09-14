The Prairiland Lady Patriots got district play started on the right foot Friday, beating Lone Oak in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16.
Ali Sessums and Abi Farmer led the team with eight and six kills, respectively.
Raley did a little bit of everything for the team, with 12 assists, a whopping eight aces from the service line, five kills and four digs.
Kyndal Yaross had five kills and a team-high 12 digs,Ryleigh Sims finished with four kills and a block and Katelyn Cornmesser and Hanna Cope each added a kill, with Cope also finishing with 15 assists.
