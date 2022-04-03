Through seven innings of play on Friday, the Prairiland Lady Patriots found themselves deadlocked with Edgewood at two runs apiece. To extra innings they went, where it was Prairiland that took a 3-2 lead and then held on for the dramatic win.
Prairiland got on the board first with a two-run third inning, as a sac fly from Kirsten Bridges scored Lexie Smith and a line drive by McKenna Guest brought home teammate Chloe Raley.
Edgewood got those runs back in the fifth inning with a two-run inside-the-park home run, and the game remained at 2-2 headed into the eighth.
Lanna Riney drove in the go-ahead run, using a line drive to left field to bring home Allison Choate, who reached base earlier in the inning on a single.
Randi Crawford got the start in the circle for Prairiland, allowing five hits across six innings, before Guest finished the game off with two innings of no-hit softball.
Guest was the only player on either team to record multiple hits in the low-scoring battle, and she, Bridges, and Riney had all of Prairiland’s RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.