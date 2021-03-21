Prairiland senior Emaly Sneed and freshman Skylar Johnson competed in the state meet on Thursday, and the duo each delivered performances to remember.
Sneed put an emphatic close to her high school lifting career, finishing ninth in her weight class while lifting a personal record on both her squat and deadlift, and finishing with a personal record combined 700 pounds.
Johnson finished her freshman season by placing sixth in her weight class and setting personal bests in all three lifts to set a new personal combined best of 840 pounds.
