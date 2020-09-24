detroit eagles logo
The Detroit Lady Eagles  volleyball team downed Clarksville 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday.

Ayanna Smith led the way for the team, recording 15 assists. Kellie Welch recorded five kils; Kyira Scott finished with 20 assists, a kill and three aces; Daysha Stature finished with three kills, a pair of aces and a pair of blocks; and Alanna Harris recorded three kills and a trio of aces.

Clarksville stats weren’t available by press time.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

