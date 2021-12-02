“The best offense is a good defense,” is a common adage in the sports world. And the Honey Grove Warriors took that lesson to heart on Tuesday evening, forcing turnover after turnover and applying constant pressure against the Campbell Lady Indians, cruising to a dominant 60-12 win.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Warriors to take control of the game, as Prisella Reyna’s wing 3-pointer less than 10 seconds into the game set the tone for what was to come.
“I definitely think that got things going,” Reyna said. “Before the game, when we were warming up, I wasn’t really shooting it that well. So seeing that first shot go in calmed me down, I think.”
It took Campbell more than a quarter to score, as the run-and-gun Lady Warriors led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Their defense was so stifling that Campbell hardly attempted any shots at all, with most of their possessions ending with intercepted passes or swiped dribbles.
Many of the fast break points came in bursts, such as the six points that all came within 30 seconds of one another, with the first two coming on a transition bucket by Caycee Woodard, and the next two being scored by Reyna.
At halftime, the Lady Warriors led 40-3. Rather than take their foot off the gas, they kept up the intensity until the game’s closing seconds. Carsyn Lane opened the second half with a 3-pointer in the corner that came off great ball movement, and Woodard kept up her hot scoring throughout the half, finishing with 16 points.
Reyna led the team with 21 points. Aniyah Smith scored six, and Carsyn Lane had five. Tylar Lane, Ty’Ciera Battle and Katie Vest each scored four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.