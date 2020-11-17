The Rivercrest girls basketball team started their season off on the right foot, when they won their first game over Fannindel, winning 54-23.
Selena Kelley led the team with 12 points, Lauren Hardman and Anna Guest scored 10 apiece, Caylin Williams had nine, Macy Childres had six, and Anna Duvall and Logan Huddleston had three.
The team shone defensively as well, with many players putting up big numbers on the glass.
