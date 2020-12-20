The North Lamar Pantherettes faced one of their most difficult tests on Friday night and they almost pulled out the win. The Dodd City girls basketball program has been a juggernaut over the past five years. They’ve been in the state title game three different times during that span and, currently, they are ranked No. 2 in 1A.
Though the Pantherettes ultimately fell 33-27, they pushed their opponents to the limit.
On Friday night, the Lady Hornets jumped out early on North Lamar. The Pantherettes only managed two points in the first quarter and trailed by 10 at 12–2. Those two points came from Hutton Pointer, who led the team with 10 for the game. The second quarter wasn’t much different. North Lamar did score more points but were outscored 15–8 in the frame.
Something happened at the halftime break, though. North Lamar’s defense kicked in during the second half as they held the Lady Hornets to only six points in the entire second half. Not only did they keep them limited to six, all of those points came in the fourth quarter.
“The girls understood that’s what I expected them to do in this game,” coach Taqoya Monds said about the defensive adjustment in the second half. “They knew us getting stops would determine who won the game or not. They knew that’s what we had to do.”
The third quarter started with Pointer scoring on a hook shot that would make Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jealous. Pointer would score six points in the frame as North Lamar outscored Dodd City 9–0 in the quarter. It wasn’t just her offense, though. Pointer and Lauren Dority played great defense down low for North Lamar.
“They were phenomenal,” Monds said about her centers. “We spent a lot of time this week in film just looking at some things we needed to do tactically. They knew they were going to have to be tough playing her and that program in general.”
Not only did they play tough, they also played smart as they only picked up two fouls between them for the entire game. North Lamar cut a 17-point halftime deficit down to six at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started off great for North Lamar as they kept battling back. WIth two and a half minutes left in the game, senior Macy Richardson cut the deficit downs to two with a running floater from five feet out. Unfortunately, that was the final basket scored for North Lamar as Dodd City won 33–27.
Cydnie Malone finished with eight points for North Lamar. Maddie Walters finished with four, while Mylee Nottingham scored three. Richardson added in two for the Pantherettes.
