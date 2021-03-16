The Paris Ladycats softball team kept things tightly contested for much of their game Monday afternoon against Mt. Vernon. However, a late push by the Lady Tigers saddled Paris with a 13-5 loss.
Mt. Vernon scored a run in the top of the first, but Paris responded in the bottom half of the frame, when a double by Asia Moore scored Reece Reavis and Jordan Andrade, who had previously reached base with a pair of well-hit singles.
Mt. Vernon put four runs on the board in the third, with three of them coming after an error on what appeared to be a surefire out that would’ve ended the inning.
In fact, fielding troubles plagued Paris throughout the game, with a number of the Lady Tigers’ runs coming either directly or indirectly as a result
of errors.
“We made some errors, but hopefully we got all of that out of our system before district,” head coach Brandi Batchelor said. “We’re going to be working hard and moving people around until we find the perfect fit.”
After falling behind 5-2 in the third, Paris cut the gap in the bottom of the same inning when a sacrifice fly by Andrade allowed Reavis to cross the plate.
A two-run homer by Mt. Vernon extended the lead back to four runs in the fourth, but again, Paris kept it close when Baleigh Cashion tripled, and later reached home on an RBI single by Hope Hampton.
After that, though, Mt. Vernon pulled away, stretching their lead to six runs before Ladycat Alaina White scored on a hit by Jaidyn Clark, and then tacked on three more runs in the final inning.
Despite the loss, Batchelor said she sees some encouraging signs.
“Some who made errors in the field didn’t let that get in their head at the plate; they were able to put the ball in play,” she said.
"That was our first home game, so I knew the girls would be a little nervous and we'd have some kinks to work out, but I'd like to send a sincere 'thank you' to everyone who showed up to support us. It means the world to our team."
