Since he was a young boy, Paris native and former Paris Wildcat Phillip Sikes dreamed of one day playing baseball on its biggest stage. Now, after being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, he’s one step closer to making that goal a reality.
The draft selection comes after a phenomenal season for Sikes at Texas Christian University that saw him finish with a batting average of .333, 11 home runs and 63 RBIs. Sikes also finished with a .620 slugging percentage, a 1.047 OPS and an on-base percentage just shy of .500.
Sikes’ batting average was tops on the team among qualifying players, as were his RBI totals and slugging percentage. His 11 homers were second best on the team.
“It’s a blessing,” Sikes said of being drafted. “It’s something that I’ve worked hard for ever since I was a little kid. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for God, my family, friends and the Paris community. All of my coaches throughout my life have molded me into the man I am today.”
Sikes has one more year of college eligibility left, should he decide to forgo the majors and return to TCU for one final collegiate season. If he opts to do that, though, he will need to reenter the draft process again next year.
"As far as a community and a school, we're very, very proud of him," said Bill Sikes, former PHS head baseball coach and Phillip Sikes' uncle. "It goes to show the hard work he's put in over the years. He totally bought in at high school and everywhere he played, and he totally deserves this opportunity."
