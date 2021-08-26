Though a pesky Atlanta Lady Rabbits team hung around for all three sets, the Prairiland Lady Patriots were nevertheless able to down Atlanta in straight sets when they faced off Tuesday, winning 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
The two teams traded points in the early goings of the first set, but the Lady Patriots began to create some space between themselves and Atlanta as the set wore on. A 10-7 lead quickly bloomed into a 20-10 lead thanks to a run punctuated by two big kills from Ali Sessums.
“We knew they were going to have size, but I don’t think we knew they were going to have that much size initially,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said after the game. “I think sometimes we let teams get on a run, and we don’t stop it fast enough.”
“I think with the teams we have played, we haven’t had that big blocks, so we haven’t got to work on covering them,” junior setter Chloe Raley added. “We’ve worked on it in practice but we haven’t done it live as much as we would’ve liked.”
With a 21-11 lead, and Atlanta seemingly on the ropes, Prairiland had a hard time closing the door on its opponents. The Lady Rabbits — powered by an imposing pair of tall middle blockers — were able to close the gap to 23-18 before the Lady Pats closed the door with back-to-back kills, one coming from a big shot down the middle by Abi Farmer, and the other coming from an immaculately-placed kill by Ryleigh Sims.
Where the first set featured a big Prairiland lead that was whittled down at the end, the second set was a tightly-contested affair throughout.
Farmer was her team’s go-to finisher throughout the set, but Lady Rabbit Kym Sheppard helped keep Atlanta neck-and-neck the whole way.
The set was characterized by runs from each team; seemingly every time one of the teams would go up by two or three points, a spurt from their opponent would turn it into a lead of their own.
Farmer was all over the court for the Lady Pats, bolstering both the offense and defense with powerful kills as well as reliable, accurate digs.
When Farmer leaped for a block that secured the set 25-21, it was the first time the lead had been larger than three points the entire set.
The third set went much the same as the first. The Lady Patriots opened in dominating fashion on the back of a strong service game by Raley, who ultimately went on to finish with four aces.
And Raley didn’t just power the run with her strong serves, but with her excellent passes to Farmer for some truly impressive kills as well.
“Me and Abi work really well together,” Raley said. “Last year was my first year setting, and she was right side (hitter), so we stayed after practice and worked on me setting to her and pushing the ball a little more in because I wasn’t used to setting for a left-handed hitter. I really think that work paid off, and when she moved to middle it was easier for me to get the placement down. I know Abi as a hitter, and so I’m always keeping those things in the back of my head.”
Prairiland kept a healthy lead for much of the set, and when an elevated defensive effort helped to push Prairiland’s lead to 17-10, it looked like the Lady Patriots were en route to a drama-free end to the match.
“We got better with moving the block around as the match progressed,” Vanderburg said. “I don’t think we did a very good job with it in the first set, but in the second and especially the third we did do a better job at making sure they wouldn’t get a solid block up there.”
Though the Lady Rabbits never got closer than within five points the remainder of the way, they nevertheless had a small spurt of a run, which was halted by a nice kill from Katelyn Cornmesser.
“In the third set, we knew that we wanted to finish it off,” Raley said. “We knew we didn’t want to go to a fourth set.”
For the game, Farmer led the way with 16 kills and six digs. Sessums finished with eight kills and six digs, Sims had five kills, and Cornmesser and Raley each had a trio of kills. Raley also racked up 18 assists, and fellow setter Hanna Cope had 15 of her own, and Kyndal Yaross and Raley also each contributed eight digs.
