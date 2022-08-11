This summer, Chisum High School varsity cheerleaders hosted cheer camps for the elementary and middle school Chisum cheerleaders, as well as attending a four-day NCA varsity camp in Rockwall.
In June, the varsity cheerleaders held a four-day camp for the Lil’ Stangs cheerleaders. During the Little Stangs camp, the varsity squad taught a cheer, chant, and dance routine to 63 elementary cheerleaders, consisting of third, fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students. On the final day of camp, the Little Stangs performed for family and friends. Lil’ Stangs Junior MVP was awarded to Alyvia Burchinal. Lil’ Stangs Senior MVP was awarded to Aubree Parker.
On Aug. 3-5, the varsity cheerleaders hosted the Chisum Middle School Camp and taught a routine for the seventh and eighth grade cheerleaders that will be used for future football games. On the final day of the middle school camp, the cheerleaders performed for their family and friends, with a skit by the mascot, Mustang Sammy. Middle School MVP was awarded to Chloe Taylor.
On July 29-Aug. 1, the Chisum varsity cheerleaders attended the National Cheerleaders Association Christian Leadership Camp in Rockwall. The cheerleaders learned many chants, cheers, dances and stunt strategies at the camp to incorporate for the coming season. The Christian Leadership camp also included time for leadership activities and a devotional with nightly worship services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.