Unknown-1.jpeg

The Chisum High School varsity cheer team poses after their recent cheer camp. From back left are Alyssa Parker, Maegan Sikes, Alie Megason, manager Taylor Henry, Kennedi Ball, captain Emma Estep, Jehma Nesbit, Zali Waldrip, Gracie Gaytan and Skylar Swafford.

 Submitted Photos

This summer, Chisum High School varsity cheerleaders hosted cheer camps for the elementary and middle school Chisum cheerleaders, as well as attending a four-day NCA varsity camp in Rockwall. 

In June, the varsity cheerleaders held a four-day camp for the Lil’ Stangs cheerleaders. During the Little Stangs camp, the varsity squad taught a cheer, chant, and dance routine to 63 elementary cheerleaders, consisting of third, fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students. On the final day of camp, the Little Stangs performed for family and friends. Lil’ Stangs Junior MVP was awarded to Alyvia Burchinal. Lil’ Stangs Senior MVP was awarded to Aubree Parker. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.