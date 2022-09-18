Facing off against an explosive Scurry-Rosser team, the Prairiland Patriots found themselves in an early hole and were unable to fully recover in their 55-35 homecoming loss that was ultimately closer than the final score would have one believe.
A first-quarter interception and a commanding offensive performance by Scurry-Rosser had the Patriots battling back for much of the rest of the game.
“Scurry-Rosser is a good team, and those are the sort of mistakes you can’t make against a good team,” Prairiland head coach Herb Smith said.
Prairiland did manage to battle back into contention in the later part of the first half, with quarterback Blake Lewis putting his team on the board with a quarterback sneak.
Throughout the rest of the game, senior Rylan Berry and junior Kardadrion Coulter each turned in big days, as the duo had two touchdowns apiece.
Berry also contributed on defense, coming away with a pair of interceptions as well.
For Berry, the game is just the latest in a hot start to the season in which he’s averaging roughly 150 yards per game.
“Rylan comes in every day with a great attitude and has really grown into a leader on this team,” Smith said.
The head coach also praised Coulter’s game, saying it was his best performance of the season thus far.
On the whole, Smith said, he was pleased with his team’s offensive execution. Where the problems primarily arose was defensively.
“The number one takeaway from this game is that we’ve got to stop allowing so many big knockout plays,” he said. “If we can eliminate those big plays, we’ll be in a much better spot.”
The Patriots now sit at 2-2 on the season, having dropped two straight after starting the season 2-0. With district play — and a meeting with the arch-rival Chisum Mustangs — on the horizon, Smith said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from his squad thus far.
“Last night we held our own against a very tough opponent,” Smith said. “What that showed to me is that we’re capable of great things.
“And I can’t say enough about how proud I am for the way they always fight. They could’ve shut down early when (Scurry-Rosser) got up big on us, but they didn’t. They kept fighting.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
