Facing off against an explosive Scurry-Rosser team, the Prairiland Patriots found themselves in an early hole and were unable to fully recover in their 55-35 homecoming loss that was ultimately closer than the final score would have one believe.

A first-quarter interception and a commanding offensive performance by Scurry-Rosser had the Patriots battling back for much of the rest of the game.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

