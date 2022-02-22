It took the Paris Wildcats a few innings to shake off some rust in their preseason tune-up against the Cooper Bulldogs. But once they did, they never looked back, ultimately cruising to a 15-5 victory.
While it was the Wildcats who would come away with the big win, the start of the game seemed to be going entirely in the favor of the other Red River Valley squad. Cooper jumped out on Paris with some strong early hitting up and down the lineup, and bolstered with some strong early pitching from Denver Wood, who got through the first three innings in quick order by forcing the Wildcats into a number of groundouts.
It was Bulldog Kayden Helms who got things going for Cooper in the second inning, driving in teammate Tristan Wicks with a line drive to put the Bulldogs ahead.
They kept up their offensive attack in the next inning, with Landen Houchins, Hunter Horton, Seth Goodson and Wicks all driving in runs with big hits of their own. By the end of the third, Cooper led 5-0.
Paris got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. After Jack Brazeal reached first on a walk and then advanced to third on a stolen base and subsequent error by the Cooper infield, he was driven home by Adam Clement, who crushed a ball to the wall for a triple.
“Our energy before the game wasn’t very high, it wasn’t where it needed to be,” Paris head coach Brad Drust said. “We weren’t energetic, but they realized, ‘Oh crap, this is going to be a baseball game,’ and kicked it into gear, and then that carried over into the later innings.
“The middle part of our order really stepped up and started putting the ball in play and getting pressure on them. That was kind of the turning point, I felt.”
A dropped ball in the outfield allowed Wildcat Carsen Day to reach base safely while scoring Clement, and a line drive by JC Garcia scored Preston Harper, who himself had singled earlier in the inning.
Misplays by the Cooper outfield became a troubling trend in the game for the Bulldogs, and it was one the Wildcats were all too eager to capitalize on, as several dropped pop-ups kept innings alive and turned what would have been outs into doubles, triples and ultimately runs.
At the same time that Paris’ offense seemed to wake up, so too did its pitching. Day took the mound in relief in the third inning and was simply dominant, striking out five Bulldogs in just over two innings of no-hit pitching.
“Carsen went in and threw strikes, and that’s the name of the game,” Drust said. “He’s able to get ahead early in the count — get a pitcher’s count — and then close the door.”
All the while, the runs kept coming for Paris. A triple by Kolton Keeling scored Harper and Day with one out in the bottom of the fourth, giving Paris its first lead of the day at 6-5. A two-RBI single by Carter Benson, and a single up the middle by Blake Walker pushed the score to 9-5 in Paris’ favor as the teams headed into the fifth inning.
The Wildcats stretched their lead to double digits in what would prove to be the final inning. The final inning started with walks to Harper and Garcia and a hit by Keeling, and then Dalyn Johnson cleared the bases with a double.
Johnson was driven home in the next at-bat from Benson, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Clement. The game was capped off by a single from Day, scoring Brazeal.
The win is one of the first games of the season for both teams, and though it’s early in the season, Drust said he’s happy with what he sees from his squad.
“We had a lot of guys step up,” he said. “We found some strengths in our lineup, and we’ll continue to work on the areas that need improvement. But I’m excited to see these guys compete over the course of the season.”
