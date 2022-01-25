Through one quarter of play on Monday, the Clarksville Tigers and Rivercrest Rebels neck and neck, and looked like they could be headed for a down-to-the-wire classic. It didn’t take long for the Rebels to quell that potential, though, as they pulled ahead shortly thereafter and ultimately cruised to a 73-55 win.
Both teams came out firing in the game’s opening minutes. Rivercrest built up a quick 7-2 lead with baskets from Kamryn English, Darrion Ricks and Tre Williams. But Clarksville answered back, with scores by Jayden Reed-Rose, Jarmarion Williams and A’Zarrion Presley, and Clarksville took their first lead of the game when a 3-pointer from the corner by Na’Quavus Caesar gave the Tigers a 13-12 advantage.
Key for Clarksville throughout the opening quarter was their aggressive, physical defense, which allowed them to force turnovers and get quick transition baskets. It also was effective in the early goings of keeping the ball out of the hands of Kamryn English, Rivercrest’s leading scorer on the season.
“We were getting after it defensively (in the first quarter),” Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “We got after their rotations and then knocked down our shots. Unfortunately we had some untimely miscues as the game went on and weren’t able to keep that momentum up.”
While English had a quiet first quarter, the Rebels found scoring from a number of players who haven’t been called upon to be frequent scoring options, such as Williams and Zane Dees.
“It’s very encouraging to see those guys get involved in the offense and play aggressive,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said. “As we start to play better teams, they’re going to key in on Kamryn and Darrion, and so the other guys are going to need to hit shots, and it’s great to see them start to come into their own.”
Clarksville ended up taking a slim lead into the second quarter, as a bucket from RK Minter with about 20 seconds left in the period put them up 15-14.
Rivercrest opened the second quarter by reclaiming a lead, only for Clarksville’s Isaiah Scott to give the Tigers the lead right back when he completed an old-fashioned three point play after scoring in the paint while drawing a foul.
A few possessions later, a putback by Williams returned the lead to Rivercrest, and the Rebels would not relinquish the lead again for the remainder of the game.
From there, the floodgates seemed to open. Rivercrest’s defense clamped down, and the Rebels quickly took control of the game.
The Rebels’ lead first reached double digits on a sequence that typified their intensity. Williams stole the ball from Clarksville’s ballhandler, all but ripping it from his hands, and pushed the ball upcourt with an outlet pass to Kamryn English, who then dished the ball off to a cutting Kirk Killian for the layup, putting Rivercrest up 28-18.
Ricks caught fire in the second frame, sinking a number of midrange pull-up jumpshots, and he scored 10 points just in the second quarter.
“We raised our level of intensity in the second,” Ricks said after the game. “They started out playing physical, so we played physical right back. … We also realized we needed to take better care of the ball and limit turnovers, and I think we started doing that.”
When the second quarter ended, the Tigers had been held to just eight points in the period, and Rivercrest entered the halftime break with a 42-23 lead..
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game, as Clarksville was able to recover in the second half and match Rivercrest point for point the rest of the way.
The Tigers opened the third quarter with a flurry of offense, and managed to cut the deficit down to 13 points before Rivercrest responded with a run of their own.
Kamryn English got going in the third, getting to the rim and the free throw line, and Keaton Sears knocked in three straight free throws after the Tigers got handed a technical foul.
“We’re a young team, and we’ve got to do a better job of staying composed,” Hill said. “We can’t let our emotions get the best of us in good or bad. Some of our guys had these big emotional highs when things went well and then got really down when they weren’t, and we’ve got to learn to control that.”
The Rebels hang their hats on some stellar outside shooting, but on Monday almost all their offense came from inside the 3-point arc, with Killian hitting the only 3-pointer of the game for Rivercrest.
“It’s a good sign that even when the outside shots aren’t falling, we can still generate offense,” Quincy English said. “I know the outside shots will return, but it’s good to have another dimension when they do.”
Kamryn English finished the game with 25 points and Ricks added 22 to lead the charge for the Rebs. Killian had a big game as well, scoring 14. Williams scored four, Keaton Sears and Zane Dees each scored three and Chase Duffer added a pair for Rivercrest.
Amarion Black and Minter led Clarksville with 12 points each. Scott and Jayden Reed-Rose scored seven, Presley finished with six. Williams had five points and Octavio Resendiz scored a pair.
The win puts Rivercrest in the driver’s seat of the district, as they remain undefeated headed into the back half of district play.
“I think we’re playing well right now, but we can get even better,” Ricks said. “We’re definitely in a good spot in the district right now, but we’ve got to finish strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.