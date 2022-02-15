Koron Davis scored 24 points — 17 of them in his team’s 55-point second half — to lead Paris Junior College to a runaway 89-62 victory Saturday afternoon over Bossier Parish Community College.
The Dragons led 34-29 at the half.
Ronald Holmes with 15 and Chris Ashby with 12 also scored in double figures for Paris.
Christian Caldwell led the Cavaliers with 16 points, followed by Jaeden Marshall and Rodrell Dryden with 12 points each.
The win was Paris’ second straight, improving its record to 15-12, including 9-7 in Region XIV play. Bossier Parish fell to 14-10 and 8-7.
Bossier Parish won the earlier game against Paris 77-64 on Jan. 17 in Bossier, La.
The Cavaliers led 11-9 with 11:28 to play in the first half, but Davis and Holmes made two baskets each during a 9-0 run in a minute and 12 seconds and Paris led the rest of the way.
Torrin Andrews added 5 points and Randarius Jones 4 points in a six-minute span, turning it into an 18-4 run for a 27-15 lead,
Two free throws by Toriq Aman, a 3-pointer by Ashby and a goal by Marcus Mitchell made it 34-23 with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
Bossier finished the first half on a 6-0 run to cut Paris’ lead to five points at the half.
The last 20 minutes belonged to Coach Bill Foy’s Dragons. Paris went on a 14-4 run in three and a half minutes — including three 3-pointers from Ashby, a three by Holmes, and a huge dunk by Anthony Latty to go ahead 50-35 less than five minutes into the second half.
Paris kept on keeping on, and Foy emptied his bench the last three minutes.
Paris has three games left before the Region XIV tournament in Jacksonville. The Dragons are off on Wednesday, then go to Athens next Saturday to take on Trinity Valley (whom Paris beat in overtime in Paris). Paris will host Navarro a week from Wednesday before concluding regular season play at Kilgore in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.