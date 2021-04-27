The Paris Wildcats baseball team fell 10-2 to the Gilmer Buckeyes on Saturday.
Paris took the first lead of the game, thanks to Beau Brazeal RBI in the second inning, but the team was ultimately undone by a big fifth inning that saw Gilmer score six runs in the frame.
