Lamar County golfers showed out this past week in district competition, with Paris, Prairiland and Chisum golfers all doing well on an individual and team level as several punched their tickets to the regional tournament.
At the 4A level, the Paris Wildcats saw both their boys and girls team finish second and qualify for regionals. On the boys side, a strong late push helped them overcome a five-stroke Pittsburg lead and come from behind to qualify.
Paris senior Mason Napier was the top individual golfer, earning the crown of district individual champion with rounds of 75 and 67. Mason earned all-district first team honors, while teammates Carson Day and Adam Clement both earned second team all-district.
Napier is not the only local golfer to be crowned district champion, either. Also earning the distinction is Prairiland’s Kirsten Bridges, who shot rounds of 102 and 89 to capture the title with a total score of 191.
Patriot Tanner Story finished as the runner-up, with rounds of 94 and 79 good for a two-day total of 173, and Brooks Morrison finished in third with rounds of 92 and 88 giving him a total score of 180.
As a team, both the Patriots and Lady Patriots qualified for regionals as well, as each team came in second.
And from Chisum, senior Jacob Peralta medaled with a seventh-place finish, shooting rounds of 98 and 94 to finish with a final score of 192 and a trip to regionals ensured.
