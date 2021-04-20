The win didn’t come easily or without a fair deal of drama, but the Paris Wildcats downed their arch-rivals, the North Lamar Panthers, 12-7 in a rare Saturday game.
Taking the field over the weekend after rain pushed back the game from Friday, the game carried a little more weight than just a normal district contest, senior Trace McNeal said.
“It feels great beating them after they beat us the first two times this year,” McNeal said. “And this is the last time I’ll get to play in this rivalry, so it’s awesome to go out with a win against them.”
Paris came out of the gates strong, building a 7-1 lead over the course of the first three innings, with five of those runs coming in an explosive second inning.
It was North Lamar that struck first, though, when Panther Tripp Thoms scored on a wild pitch.
Despite giving up an opening-inning run, the Wildcats felt relieved heading into the bottom inning, as starting pitcher Jaelyn Lee was able to get out of the inning mostly unscathed after loading the bases with no outs.
“I would have liked for him to have not gotten in that jam to begin with,” Paris head coach Bill Sikes said with a chuckle. “But he got out of it pretty well. He stayed focused and he didn’t get in his own head.”
After a McNeal single in the first inning drove in teammate Adam Clement for the Wildcats’ first run of the game, things picked up in the second inning, starting with a single by Jack Brazeal that drove in Dalyn Johnson.
The bottom of the second opened with Paris using patience at the plate, loading the bases and scoring their second run of the game with walks, errors on the part of the North Lamar defense and a hit by Beau Brazeal. The next run came in the next at-bat, when Joey Allen was hit by a pitch, walking in the third run of the day. By the time the inning had wrapped up, RBIs by Parker Benson and McNeal had stretched Paris’ lead to 6-1. Another run in the third, which came when Jack Brazeal hit a sharp line drive that scored his brother Beau Brazeal, stretched the Paris lead to 7-1.
“We were prepared, and we really executed well early,” McNeal said.
Facing a daunting six-run deficit, the Panthers did not acquiesce. They roared back in the fourth inning, scoring five runs with RBIs coming from Cody Ausmus and Matthew Sandlin, and Ausmus later scored a run of his own on a passed ball.
Then, Jackson Brasseaux cut the deficit to just one run with a well-hit line drive to left field that brought home Sandlin and Andy Kirk.
Suddenly, the Panthers were right back in the thick of what minutes earlier felt like a game that was quickly slipping away from their grasp.
“We stay with it,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said. “No matter what goes on in the game, we’re going to stay focused and we’re going to stay competitive because that’s just who these kids are.”
One inning later, the Panthers tied the game up at seven runs apiece when Sandlin drilled a line drive, scoring Jaxon Spangler.
It was not long, though, until Paris retook the lead thanks to a big hit by Parker Benson and a walk drawn by Devin Gaines in the bottom of the inning.
Two more Paris runners would cross home plate in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a line drive by Jack Brazeal — giving him four RBIs on the day — and relief pitcher Dalyn Johnson did an impeccable job stifling the Panthers’ bats over the final three innings.
McNeal made an impact not just at the plate, but also out in the field. In the top of the sixth inning, the first baseman McNeal had to come off the bag to snag the throw, but was able to recover in time and record the out.
“You’re always told to keep the ball in front of you, and that’s just what I tried to do there,” he said.
“I can’t say enough good things about the work that Dalyn did out there for us,” Sikes said.
In just over two innings, Johnson allowed just two hits while striking out a trio of North Lamar batters.
The win continues the recent surge by the Wildcats, who have now won two straight games after a four-game losing streak.
“It does always feel better to beat North Lamar, but the important thing is that this is a big district game,” Sikes said. “We’re right back in this thing, and I’m just so proud of how these guys played today.”
