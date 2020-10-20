To say the Paris Junior High Wildcats have developed a reputation for success would be an understatement; last week, the team clinched its district’s crown for the third time in as many years.
The boy and girl Junior ’Cats’ teams sealed their district when each placed first at the recent Pittsburg High School meet.
On the girls’ side, Ladycat Olivia Gonzalez finished first overall with a time of 13:10.
Also placing at the meet were Anna Grace Blassingame in fourth with a time of 14:33, Demarianna Arrington placed sixth with a time of 15:10, Ryan Sadau in eighth with a time of 15:21, Mackenzie Besteman placed 11th with a time of 15:55, Mia Perales came in 18th running a 16:29 and Hannah Newberry placed 22nd with a time of 16:39.
The boys team also had a slew of players peppered throughout the top finishers. Andres Melguizo led the way with a second place finish, running the course in 12:27. James Carlton finished right behind him in third with a time of 12:34. And right on Carlton’s heels was Garrett Lowry in fourth with a time of 12:45. Beckett Hubbard placed 13th with a time of 13:47 and Grant Frierson placed 28th with a time of 16:49.
