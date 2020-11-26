The Chisum Mustangs basketball team continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday, picking up a strong 66-54 victory over the Winnsboro Raiders.
The Mustangs and Raiders stayed close throughout the first half, but Chisum head coach Brian Temple said the team was able to pull ahead in the second half thanks to the team tightening up their defensive pressure and being able to control the pace of the game more effectively.
Evan Wood led the team, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Point guard Keaston Lawrence scored 14, and combo guard Zaquavious Price had 12 for the team.
Also making an impact, Brayden Brown scored seven while grabbing several boards, Espn Blyton scored six, Levi Weems finished with five points and Ashton Fleming had three.
