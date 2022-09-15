North Lamar Logo

The North Lamar Pantherettes started hot in their preseason showdown against Aubrey on Tuesday, but were edged out by the Lady Chaparrals in the later sets, ultimately falling 25-17, 8-25, 21-25, 13-25.

Offensively, the Pantherettes were led by Roselyn Spencer, who had five kills and eight blocks, and Libby Jones, whose six kills led the team.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

