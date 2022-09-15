The North Lamar Pantherettes started hot in their preseason showdown against Aubrey on Tuesday, but were edged out by the Lady Chaparrals in the later sets, ultimately falling 25-17, 8-25, 21-25, 13-25.
Offensively, the Pantherettes were led by Roselyn Spencer, who had five kills and eight blocks, and Libby Jones, whose six kills led the team.
Sisters Logan and Lauren Dority each recorded three kills, and Lauren Dority added 14 digs and nine blocks, while Logan Dority finished ith seven digs.
Claire Emeyabbi had 19 assists and 10 digs, while Zoey Figueroa finished with 16 digs.
“(The first set) was our best set of the year,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said. “We only lost because of some mental mistakes that we can fix hopefully. ... We’re really close to putting everything together like it needs to be.”
The Pantherettes will take on the Atlanta Lady Jack Rabbits on Friday.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.