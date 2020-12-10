BOGATA— Longtime fans of Rebel basketball see Edgewood on the schedule and grimace. The Bulldogs have put the brakes to the Rebels’ playoff travels many times through the years. Tuesday night, however, vengeance would lay in the hands of the Rebels.
Bradyn English drew first blood with a jump shot from the elbow which was followed quickly with Kamryn English’s first three of the night. A couple of forced turnovers by the Rebels set Kamryn English up again for the corner shot and his second three-pointer.
The Rebs were off and running as they went up 13-3 in just a few short minutes after Darrion Ricks and John Grider both scored in the paint. The Bulldogs battled back however, and ended the first quarter with a 16-15 lead.
After that, the Rebels would not be stopped. Damian Davidson swished a three to start off scoring in the second quarter and the Rebel defense came alive. Coaches Quincy English and Destry Nolen have been working with the boys on their man-on-man and it proved effective as Zachariah Lane garnered three steals to help keep the ball in Rebel hands.
Kamryn English was on fire as he drained three after three and netted 11 points in the quarter. Ricks and Lane both added four points and Braydn English nailed a three from the left corner to send the Rebs to the locker room with a 40-32 lead.
Lane started scoring off with a put-back and a jumper from the top of the key. Kamryn English continued his onslaught as he hit another trey from the right side.
Ricks played big under the goal and wrestled the bigger Bulldogs all night as he made offensive rebounds for put-back shots. Kirk Killian gave good relief from the bench and snagged a couple of rebounds and had a put-back score to end the third with a 57-47 Rivercrest lead.
By the fourth quarter, the faster Rebels had frustrated the Bulldogs by breaking their press all night for easy scores.
Rivercest spread their offense out and slowed down the game to wait patiently for the open shots. Great passes by Davidson and Lane led to multiple scores.
Davidson put the final points on the board at the free throw line to give Rivercrest a 73-60 victory over their long-time nemesis.
Kamryn English finished with a career-high 29 points, including six threes to go with six rebounds. Ricks scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Braydn English netted 11 points and five rebounds while Lane tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
