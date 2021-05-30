In a special meeting, the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees voted to name Brenton Whitaker as the new head football coach. Whitaker comes to the Panthers by way of Pittsburg High School, where he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Whitaker graduated from Royce City High School before earning his Bachelor of Science in secondary education at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, where he played college football.
This coming year will be his 10th coaching in Texas, and his first as a head coach. Prior to his time in Pittsburg, Whitaker spent time in Palestine, Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Marshall.
“We are more than excited to be joining the North Lamar family,” Whitaker said. “We look forward to building lasting relationships, both in the district and in the community. We can’t wait to get to work building a program the players, school district, and community will be proud of.”
Whitaker is married to his wife Abby, who teaches Spanish and Special Education. The pair have been married 10 years in June. They have five children: Braxton, Ainsley Grace, Brayson, Brenner and are foster parents to an infant. Whitaker says his children are excited to watch him take the field this fall with the Panthers.
“Our family is thrilled to become a part of North Lamar ISD and looks forward to building relationships and becoming ingrained in the community,” Whitaker said.
