The Paris Wildcats were shorthanded on Tuesday, as senior leader Jaelyn Lee was relegated to the sidelines nursing an injury sustained in last week’s win over the Melissa Cardinals. The rest of the team elevated their level of play in his absence, however, defeating Kaufman 58-45.
“They played as hard as they have at any point this season,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “They played with energy on defense, executed well on offense, and just looked really good.”
Garrius Savage started the game with a bang for Paris, scoring nine first-quarter points.
Savage has made hot starts something of a calling card, as he scored 13 points in the opening period against Melissa last week.
“He’s going to go hard all the time, but he’s certainly done a good job of getting us out on the right foot,” Steed said.
With Lee out, a number of players were called up from the JV squad, and Steed said he was pleased with how the newcomers played, pointing to Keivous Cooper and Dycurian Douglas as two who made an immediate impact.
“They took care of the ball, didn’t commit any turnovers and played good defense,” Steed said. “It’s a very encouraging sight, both for this year, when we need to give our starters a breather, and also for the years to come when they’ll be taking on bigger roles.”
Savage finished the game with a team-best 16 points. Keaton Behn scored 11 and Braylon Mickens — who also made an impact on the boards with his strong rebounding and some excellent defense — joined them in double figures with 10 points.
