TISHOMINGO, OKLA. — Freddie Cooper's layup with 1.1 second remaining capped a furious second-half by Murray State, giving the Aggies a 71-70 men’s basketball victory over Paris Junior College Monday night.
Dayten Holman led an incredibly balanced offensive attack for the Aggies with 11 points as Cooper and Kameron Johnson posted nine apiece, and Brian Fuery tossed in eight points.
Jaylen Wysinger and Ronald Holmes scored 18 and 17 respectively for Paris. Trey Swayzer added 11, Jayce Wright 10, Rodney Geter 8, Esteban Roacho 3, Jordan Emory 2, and Maker Bar 1.
When Roacho hit a 3-pointer with 2:56 to play for a 68-59 lead — the Dragons' largest of the game — the Aggies' hopes appeared to be on life support.
In the next 13 seconds, Murray State's AJ Richard got things going with a basket, a steal, and two free throws, cutting the Paris lead to 68-63.
Paris gave the ball back on a shot clock violation, and things went the Aggies' way in a hurry. Murray State's Dayton Holman was fouled and made his first free throw and missed the second one.
But the rebound went to Fuery, who passed the ball to Ridley Shema for a 3-pointer that got his team to within 68-67 with 1:15 on the clock.
Paris made two free throws for a 70-67 lead with 1:05 to play, and 11 seconds later Murray State made two free throws to get within a point again, at 70-69.
Murray State followed with another huge defensive play when Cooper deflected the ball away and set up the Aggies' final possession with 26 seconds to go.
With 16.9 seconds to play, the Aggies missed a shot, and Shema and Paris' Caleb Jones battled for a rebound.
It sailed out of bounds, and the officials ruled that Jones touched it last. It was Murray State's ball out of bounds with 14 seconds on the clock.
Richard found Cooper all alone under the basket with two seconds to play, and he banked it off the glass and in for a 71-70 lead on Cooper's first points since the opening half.
The Aggies began celebrating wildly, but officials ruled that Paris called timeout with 1.4 seconds still on the clock.
The Dragons threw the ball into the front court and called another time out with 0.6 to play.
For its desperation last shot, Paris tried to find Rodney Geter — the MVP of Dallas Madison's Class 3A state basketball championship last spring — under the goal, but Cooper stepped in front, sealing the Murray State comeback.
The Aggies threatened to break the game open in the first half, building as much as a 10-point cushion on the strength of six three pointers. Paris however closed to within 35-32 at intermission.
Murray State maintained a narrow lead until the 12:28 mark of the second half.
The Dragons scored seven straight points for a 52-50 lead, gradually increasing that margin to nine, at 68-59, before the final Aggie rally in the closing 2:34 of the game.
The Aggies improved to 5-3 on the season, while Paris fell to 3-3.
Paris' next game is on its home court Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Ranger College.
