TISHOMINGO, OKLA. — Freddie Cooper's layup with 1.1 second remaining capped a furious second-half by Murray State, giving the Aggies a 71-70 men’s basketball victory over Paris Junior College Monday night.

Dayten Holman led an incredibly balanced offensive attack for the Aggies with 11 points as Cooper and Kameron Johnson posted nine apiece, and Brian Fuery tossed in eight points.

