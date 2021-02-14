The North Lamar Panthers needed a win on Friday against Liberty-Eylau to avoid going winless in district. Another slow start doomed the Panthers, however, as they fell at home 64–35.
The Panthers had a rough shooting night. Couple that with a bout of turnovers and Liberty-Eylau fast break points, and you have the recipe for disaster.
Three minutes into the game, Liberty-Eylau had already outscored North Lamar 12–2. The lone bucket during that span came from Coreion Jeffrey, who finished the game with seven points.
Jaxon Spangler also had seven points for the Panthers. The only person who had more was Jackson Brasseux, who led the team in double digits with 10. The Panthers trailed 22–7 after the first quarter and 39–12 as the two teams went into the locker rooms at halftime.
The third quarter was the best one for the Panthers. North Lamar came out as the aggressor and scored a quick basket. Andon Rangel made the layup and then Jeffrey got to the foul line, as the Panthers surged, playing with a spark of energy. Unfortunately, the Leopards quickly scored eight points to put an end to the Panther run.
The fourth quarter turned into a free throw shooting expedition as the teams combined to shoot 10 in the frame. Joe Lane hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers in the fourth. It was the third of the game for North Lamar. The other two came from Spangler and Brasseux.
Carson Preston finished the game with two points. Lane had three. Dawson Dority also contributed a pair of points, as did Rangel and Jack Johnson.
