In a game that had all the energy and intensity of a playoff game, the North Lamar Panthers secured a place in the Prairiland Tournament’s championship game by downing the crosstown Chisum Mustangs 57-46 in front of a raucous crowd in a game much closer than the 57-46 final score suggests.
From the opening tip-off, the game was a battle, and the score rarely grew to more than four points in either team’s favor throughout much of the first half, though North Lamar did end the first quarter with a five-point advantage.
“It was very intense,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “Both teams played hard and knocked down some big shots.”
Panther Mason Cole helped set the tone early, scoring six of his team’s 19 points in the first quarter, ultimately finishing the game with 12.
The tides began to turn in North Lamar’s favor in the third quarter, when the Panthers built up a seven point lead, and the team was even able to get it up to as many as 10 midway through the fourth.
The Mustangs dug in their heels, though, and proved that they weren’t going to go down without a fight by cutting the deficit to just four, thanks in large part to senior Jett Petkus, who buried a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
“I think it says a lot about our mental toughness that we didn’t fold, and we were able to refocus,” Allen said. “They cut the lead down to four with two minutes to go, and there’s a lot of basketball to be played. It was really anyone’s game at that point. But my guys played a great game and this is a big win for us.”
Cole and Andon Rangel were both perfect from the foul line in the pivotal fourth quarter, and Case Fendley buried a clutch 3-pointer in the final period too.
In addition to Cole’s 12, Rangel and Fendley each scored nine points, Isaiah Acevedo scored seven, Devin Offutt and Jaxon Spangler had six apiece, Jacob Lane had a pair and Blake Hildreth scored one.
For Chisum, Zaquavious Price and Petkus led the way, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively. Keaston Lawrence scored nine, Evan Wood had four and Brayden Brown added a point.
