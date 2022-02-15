The Detroit Lady Eagles played solid defense on Monday in their bi-district playoff game against the Cumby Lady Trojans. Unfortunately for them, though, they were unable to generate much offense, and their season ultimately came to an end with a 55-33 loss.
Although Cumby would eventually seize control of the game, the Lady Eagles took an early lead after baskets from CC Runels and Braylin Craig gave them a 6-2 lead in the opening minutes of the contest, played in Sulphur Springs.
Despite the early lead, the Lady Trojans roared back, tying the game up with just under three minutes to go and taking the lead with less than half a minute remaining in the opening period.
Cumby was able to take advantage of some seemingly-panicked play from Detroit, as the Lady Eagles rushed to take quick, ill-advised shots on several possessions.
Offensive struggles continued for Detroit in the second quarter, though this time it was not the result of hurried offense, but simply some cold shooting, with several good looks from 3-point territory and the paint just barely off the mark.
“It was just one of those nights where we were off and the other guys were on,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said. “We lacked a little bit on the rebounding front, but the main thing was just that our shots didn’t fall and their’s did.”
All the while the team’s defense managed to keep them within striking distance for much of the first half, but slowly and surely, Cumby started to pull away. Cailyn Ray scored Detroit’s only field goal of the second quarter and she also chipped in a quartet of free throws in the quarter as well. The only other Detroit point in the second quarter came on a Cheyenne Snodgrass free throw.
While Detroit stayed within striking distance in the first half, Cumby started to press its advantage and pull away early in the second half.
The third quarter opened with a Cumby basket that pushed the Lady Trojans’ lead to double digits for the first time.
Estrada called her first timeout of the half when a Cumby basket pushed the score to 31-18, and then called another just one possession later, when a 3-pointer made it a 34-18 game.
Madison Gaddis and Zoe Crutchfield each knocked in 3-pointers for Detroit in the third, though the Lady Trojans also got hot from long range, forcing Detroit out of its zone defense and into a man-to-man defensive scheme.
The fourth quarter was another difficult one for the Lady Eagles, who were held to just five points in their final quarter of the 2021-22 season. Those came on a free throw and basket by Runels, and a floater by Crutchfield.
Craig finished the game with eight points, Runels had seven, Gaddis and Ray each scored six, Crutchfield had five and Snodgrass added a point
Though the season ended sooner than the team would have liked, Estrada said she’s immensely proud of what her squad accomplished this season, finishing as the runners-up and two seed in a talented District 16-2A.
“I’m so proud,” she said. “The growth that they’ve shown throughout the season has been tremendous. They aren’t the same team they were when we started, and I’m just super proud of how they ended up.”
Estrada added that she’s excited for what the future holds, as the team is comprised mostly of underclassmen who will return next year.
“I think we’re going to build from this and only get better,” she said. “I think we can be a force to be reckoned with and really give people problems next season.”
