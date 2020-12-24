The Chisum Mustangs entered Tuesday night’s district opener with a 10–1 overall record. On Wednesday morning, they woke up with an 11–1 overall record and 1–0 in district thanks to a 57–42 victory over Grand Saline at home.
The Mustangs used relentless defense, timely shooting and clutch free throws to walk away victorious.
“When we can get up and defend at a high level, that leads to some turnovers,” coach Brian Temple said after the game. “That’s when we’re playing our best basketball, when we can run and gun in transition.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a quick 5–0 lead thanks in part to Evan Wood. After knocking down a corner three, Wood intercepted a Grand Saline pass at half court leading to an easy layup. Seven of Wood’s 12 points came in the opening frame as the Mustangs enjoyed a 12–5 first quarter lead. The first half of the game was the story. The Mustangs outscored Grand Saline by 15 in the half.
Chisum opened up a 16-point lead in the second quarter at 21–5. However, after a timeout, Grand Saline scored seven straight to get the lead to single digits.
“With this team, even when teams are making runs on us or when we’re down in games, we never feel like we’re out of it,” Temple said. “We know we’ve got guys that are capable of hitting that next shot for us and getting that run going for us.”
That’s exactly what happened. With the momentum seeming to swing towards Grand Saline, junior guard Keaston Lawrence knocked down a three pointer to put the Mustangs back in control. Chisum would outscore Grand Saline 8-2 to close out the half with a 15 point advantage.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair as both teams made runs in the game. Grand Saline would scratch and claw to get back within single digits only to see Chisum pull back ahead.
The big blow came in the fourth quarter, though. With the game seemingly out of reach, Grand Saline’s Landon Parker knocked down two from behind the arc and a layup for eight straight points. The Mustangs quickly called a timeout with their lead holding at 48–40 with just under two minutes to play.
After the timeout, Lawrence knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 10. On the ensuing possession, as Grand Saline tried bringing the ball up the court, Lawrence stole a pass and drove to the hole. As he made the layup, he was also fouled. Knocking down the free throw iced the game for the Mustangs.
“Can’t let them get any closer,” Lawrence said after the game when asked about his mindset during that fourth quarter run. “You got to put their confidence away, push the lead further and don’t give them hope.”
Lawrence finished with 17 points for the Mustangs. He was one of three players with double digit scoring. Besides himself and Wood’s 12 points, Worm Price finished with 18 points. Rylan Boutwell contributed four points. Espn Blyton added three, Jett Petkus two and Brayden Brown one point.
The Mustangs are off the rest of the week for the Christmas break but will return to the court on Dec. 29 against Trinity Christian Academy.
