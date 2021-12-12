Entering the 2021 volleyball season, the Prairiland Lady Patriots knew they had big shoes to fill. Gone were 2020’s dynamic duo of middle blockers: 2020’s All-Red River Valley Co-MVPs Reese Parris and TJ Folse. They needn’t have worried, though, because in Abi Farmer they had someone more than willing and able to fill that responsibility.
With 338 kills, one of the best hitting percentages in the Red River Valley and an even 100 blocks in her terrific senior year, Farmer cemented herself as one of the most dynamic players in the area. For her tremendous play, she has been named the 2021 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
For Farmer, volleyball was something she found a bit later than most of her peers. Once she did find it, however, it quickly became a passion.
“I started volleyball a bit later than most people, in seventh grade,” she said. “I moved here from Vermont, and up there we didn’t have anything like (local youth volleyball program) Little Spikers, so when I moved down here, I didn’t even know what volleyball was.
“When we got down here, (Chisum assistant volleyball coach) Mandy Bell saw me and saw how tall I was, and asked me if I’d ever thought about volleyball. I was skeptical but I was into other sports — I played soccer and basketball — and so I decided to try it. … I fell in love with it almost immediately. By the time I got to high school, I’d say it had definitely already become my number one sport.”
What stood out to Farmer and set volleyball apart for her was the quick pace of the game, she said, as well as the way each point involves all six players on a team.
“It’s way more involved and interactive,” she said. “Being a part of a team like that, where you all have to be totally unified, that’s what I really liked.”
Initially, Farmer said, she had something of an advantage by being tall and lanky for her age. Over time, though, as she learned how to use her frame and added muscle, she quickly began to improve at a rapid rate.
Joining the Prairiland varsity squad as a sophomore, Farmer said she didn’t play much in her first varsity season. All the same, she used her time on that squad to continue looking for ways to improve and be a student of the game.
“I got to play from time to time, but not a whole lot,” she said. “But just being on that team with (former Lady Patriot Baylor Sessums) and the others, I learned so much.”
She stepped into a larger role during her junior season, as she was solidly Prairiland’s third option behind standouts Reese Parris and TJ Folse, who shared All-RRV MVP honors that year.
That year had its fair share of challenges for Farmer, though she managed them exquisitely. For one thing, an injury forced her to miss roughly half of district play.
And also complicating the season was the fact that she was moved into a new position at the season’s start, taking over as the Lady Patriots’ right side hitter.
“That was different, because I’d never played anything other than middle before,” Farmer said. “I’d never played anything other than middle before.”
“That’s part of what makes her so special, is that she’s always willing to do what’s needed of her for the good of the team,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “Whether it’s playing middle, or right side or whatever, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
Despite moving into the starting rotation and taking on a bigger role within the team, most of the team’s offense was generated by Parris and Folse, who combined for well above 50% of the team’s total kills that season.
Heading into her senior season, Farmer knew it was her time. Each year at Prairiland, her role on the team had grown, and now the team looked to her to be the focal point for their offense. It was a challenge she relished.
“I knew that there were definitely big shoes to fill, because TJ and Reese were so amazing, but I was confident that I could do it,” Farmer said. “My mindset was basically that we didn’t have anything to lose. A lot of people were counting us out and doubting us and saying we didn’t have potential. And we just knew that we had to prove them wrong, and I definitely didn’t want to go out soft on my senior year.”
Simply put, she certainly did not go out soft.
By the time she got to her senior season, Farmer had developed into one of the most fearsome hitters in the Red River Valley, as only a handful of volleyball players throughout the area compare to her in terms of sheer power when hitting the ball. And she was accurate in her attacks too, with a hitting percentage of roughly .300, which in the world of volleyball is a stellar rate.
Farmer points to her time spent as a right side hitter as a crucial experience leading into her dominant senior season, as playing as a hitter allowed her to develop a good understanding of setters Chloe Raley and Hanna Cope and their tendencies, which only made her all the more potent at the net in 2021.
Farmer did not lead her team in kills, as that distinction went to fellow senior Ali Sessums, but as Vanderburg said, total kills only tell part of the story.
“She was not our most prolific hitter, because Ali did lead the team in both categories (of kills and digs),” the coach said. “But she was definitely our cleanest hitter. That means a lot, and sometimes that means more than having the most kills, because that means you aren’t committing hitting errors and giving the other team points.
“Having a hitting percentage that high just speaks volumes about her accuracy, her ability to hit around blockers and other teams’ defenses and how much of an impact that she made on
the team.”
“I think the key to being a good hitter is confidence,” Farmer said. “At the end of the day, you have to have enough confidence in yourself to know whether this is a good set or a bad set, whether you can get through the block and things like that.”
And her length, vertical leaping ability and impeccable timing also made her the most intimidating blocker in the area. Her 100 blocks were the most amongst all RRV volleyball players this season.
Game in and game out, Farmer wreaked havoc on opposing teams, but some games stand out in her mind as games where she truly dominated.
In the team’s first game against the Rains Ladycats, Farmer was electric. She finished with 15 kills, four blocks and a trio of aces. And another game that stands out is the team’s first regular season meeting with the Chisum Lady Mustangs, in which she finished with 12 kills, 13 digs, three blocks and an ace.
“I think both of those were not only games where I played well, but games where we played well as a team,” she said. “In the Rains game, that was big for us because they were ranked pretty high at the time and they were the team that everyone expected to win district, so that was a big momentum booster. … In the Chisum game at their place, we had just finished the first half of district undefeated, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s see how far we can go (without losing) and what we can do.’”
And one final game that stands out in Farmer’s mind is the regular season finale at home against Chisum. Late in the game, Farmer connected awkwardly with the ball and dislocated her thumb. Rather than sit out for the remainder of the game or even an extended period of time in the set, she quickly had her hand bandaged before stepping back out onto the court.
And even with an injured hand, Farmer made quite the impact, coming up with several crucial blocks down the stretch.
“It hurt, but I just wanted to set that aside and do everything I could for my team,” Farmer said. “I couldn’t really get kills, but I still made an impact with my blocking after that.”
In large part because of Farmer’s excellent play throughout the season, the Lady Patriots had a terrific season, finishing district with an unblemished record, being crowned the outright district champions.
“That was amazing,” Farmer said with a grin of the team’s strong run in district play. “We started peaking at just the right time, I’d say, like halfway through the season, and then by the end of the season we were playing at such a high level. It was basically a totally different team than the one that started the season. Early on, we didn’t communicate, we didn’t know our rotations. But we really grew close as the year went on.”
Looking back on her senior year, Farmer said she wouldn’t change a thing. Looking ahead to the future, she’s weighing whether to try pursuing volleyball at the collegiate level or say farewell to the sport at the competitive level. One thing, however, if certain — she left an indelible mark on both the Lady Patriots program and the Red River Valley as a whole.
“She stepped up, and she had to,” Vanderburg said. “But I’m very proud of Abi for what she accomplished and the way she embraced her role.”
