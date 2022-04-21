The Mustangs never trailed in their Tuesday win over Lone Oak, using timely hitting, stellar base running and Lone Oak missteps to easily win 11-1.
The team’s first three runs came on an error and a passed ball, and Ashton Fleming delivered the first earned run of the game with a big RBI single.
Up 5-1 headed into the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs put the game away with a big, six-run sixth. Cade Hamil and Aidan Rhea drove in runs, Espn Blyton took advantage of a wild pitch to score and another run was walked in.
The Mustangs will close out their season on Friday on the road at Lone Oak.
